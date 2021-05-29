Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $340.00 at Citigroup

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.92.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV opened at $291.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.84. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,141,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,803,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.