Veil (VEIL) One Day Volume Tops $2,571.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $2,571.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,308.40 or 1.00204624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00034332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011253 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.79 or 0.00998263 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.35 or 0.00512154 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00390597 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00082245 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004033 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

