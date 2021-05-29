Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VTR stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66. Ventas has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,186 shares of company stock worth $2,748,516. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

