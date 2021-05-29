Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCYT. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Veracyte by 19.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Veracyte by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Veracyte by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

