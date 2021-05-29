Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $736.72 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $713.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $700.83. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 161.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.