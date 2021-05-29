Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.43 million.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 325,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,664. Viant Technology has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viant Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

