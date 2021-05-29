Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 240,678 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 435.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,678 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of The Hackett Group worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,456,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,345,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in The Hackett Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 91,230 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 427,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 251,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $536.65 million, a P/E ratio of 98.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

