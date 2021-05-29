Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,302 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Compass Minerals International worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

NYSE:CMP opened at $69.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.