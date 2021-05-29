Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.72 Million Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.29.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,815.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,780.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,946.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

