Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,448,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DISH Network by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 over the last three months. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DISH opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. HSBC raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

