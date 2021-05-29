Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUSHA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

