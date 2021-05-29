Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.30 Million in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.27% of NVE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter worth about $10,264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter worth about $2,973,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $337.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.12. NVE Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $81.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

