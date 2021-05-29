Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 307,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000.

Separately, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTRS. Cowen began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

BTRS stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 0.30. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,931.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,917 shares of company stock worth $124,146 over the last ninety days.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

