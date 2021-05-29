Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,892 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of National HealthCare worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in National HealthCare by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $73.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.25. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

