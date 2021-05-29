Vidulum Hits Market Capitalization of $275,899.70 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $275,899.70 and approximately $1,627.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002487 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000551 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

