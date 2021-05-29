Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Financial Review

Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viper Networks and CoStar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CoStar Group $1.66 billion 20.33 $227.13 million $8.80 97.05

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Viper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of CoStar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Viper Networks and CoStar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A CoStar Group 0 0 9 0 3.00

CoStar Group has a consensus price target of $941.27, suggesting a potential upside of 10.22%. Given CoStar Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Volatility & Risk

Viper Networks has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Networks and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A CoStar Group 13.25% 6.68% 5.26%

Summary

CoStar Group beats Viper Networks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks. Its products include LED street lights, parking lot lighting, indoor lighting, and intelligent lighting solutions. The company was founded on September 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. The company also provides CoStar Lease Comps, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; CoStar Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics services. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Westside Rentals, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

