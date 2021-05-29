Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69 million.
NYSE VPG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.60. 34,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,625. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $443.69 million, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
