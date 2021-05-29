Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69 million.

NYSE VPG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.60. 34,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,625. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $443.69 million, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VPG. TheStreet cut Vishay Precision Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

