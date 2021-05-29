Vista Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,363.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 155,097 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.58. The stock had a trading volume of 110,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average is $135.53. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $80.25 and a twelve month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

