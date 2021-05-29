Vista Capital Partners Inc. Invests $218,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,306. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

