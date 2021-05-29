Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,236.38 ($16.15).

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 53,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53,641 shares of company stock valued at $49,679,374.

Shares of LON VTY traded up GBX 54 ($0.71) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,325 ($17.31). 956,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,336.50 ($17.46). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,242.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,003.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 38.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.17%.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

