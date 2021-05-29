Vonovia’s (VNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.61 ($76.01).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €51.50 ($60.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €54.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

