W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) Short Interest Update

W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of WWHC opened at $4.20 on Friday. W World has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43.

W World Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat a range of metabolic and nervous system disorders. The company focuses on the disorders of the brain-gut axis, pain/inflammation, and autoimmune, as well as gout disorders. Its lead compounds under clinically development include Levotofisopam, a non-sedating agent for the treatment of Gout; and Dextofisopam, a non-serotonergic agent, which has completed Phase IIa and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome.

