Wanchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.08 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002440 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $150.32 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00047136 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.00273054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00047619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.