WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Up 266.7% in May

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WANSF opened at $6.19 on Friday. WANdisco has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WANdisco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

