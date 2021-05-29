WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Up 266.7% in May

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WANSF opened at $6.19 on Friday. WANdisco has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WANdisco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

