Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.5% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $625.22. 22,737,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,071,926. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.75. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.84 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.29 billion, a PE ratio of 625.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

