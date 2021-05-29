Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Has $26.90 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 19.6% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 2.51% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $26,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 95,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,692. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.87.

