Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stake Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 116.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,544 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Webster Financial worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,955,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after purchasing an additional 439,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $7,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

WBS stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

