WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 183,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,484. WEED has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

