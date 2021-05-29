WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 183,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,484. WEED has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.
About WEED
Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.