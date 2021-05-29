Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Down 56.1% in May

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the April 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weichai Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEICY opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. Weichai Power has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $27.36.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

