Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.88. 68,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 72,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

