Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.
Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.99.
About Werewolf Therapeutics
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.
