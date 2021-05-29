Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

In other Werewolf Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm purchased 125,759 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,012,144.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,715,000 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

