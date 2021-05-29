Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GDO stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $18.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

