Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the April 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.40. 13,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $10.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.