Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Down 74.5% in May

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the April 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:DMO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 35,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.67.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
