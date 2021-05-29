Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Down 74.5% in May

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the April 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:DMO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 35,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

