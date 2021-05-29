Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJN. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after buying an additional 423,611 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 285,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

