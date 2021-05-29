Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 4,955 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,569,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.64 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $1,997,940.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,974 shares in the company, valued at $22,487,794.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $1,006,226.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,226.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 638,661 shares of company stock valued at $64,574,795. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

