Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $48.50 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

