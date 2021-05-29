Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 6,931 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

