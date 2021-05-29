Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $382,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXRH stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,126 shares of company stock worth $7,817,730 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.35.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

