Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 4,688.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,688.40 ($61.25).

A number of brokerages have commented on WIZZ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

In other news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

Shares of LON:WIZZ traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,823 ($63.01). The stock had a trading volume of 278,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,191. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,784.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,732.72. The stock has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.