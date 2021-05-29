WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.09 Million

Analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report $230.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.61 million and the highest is $232.60 million. WNS posted sales of $201.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $976.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $967.57 million to $990.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 30.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350,756 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in WNS by 27.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 252,930 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in WNS by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 182,538 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of WNS by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. 152,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,487. WNS has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.