WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.86 million and approximately $284,860.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00076705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.09 or 0.00883807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.72 or 0.09262248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00090694 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

