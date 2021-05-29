WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading 25.9% Lower This Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.86 million and approximately $284,860.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

