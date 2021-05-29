World Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Waste Management by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Management by 90.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,469,000 after purchasing an additional 523,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.13 and its 200 day moving average is $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.