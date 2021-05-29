World Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of -371.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

