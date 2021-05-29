World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,119 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $117.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average is $104.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

