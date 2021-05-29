World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.71.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $280.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

