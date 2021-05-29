XLMedia (LON:XLM) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

XLMedia (LON:XLM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 76 ($0.99) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 75 ($0.98). Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.70% from the stock’s current price.
LON XLM opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.79. The company has a market cap of £127.35 million and a P/E ratio of 242.50. XLMedia has a one year low of GBX 19.10 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 70 ($0.91).
About XLMedia
