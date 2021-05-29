XLMedia (LON:XLM) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

XLMedia (LON:XLM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 76 ($0.99) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 75 ($0.98). Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.70% from the stock’s current price.

LON XLM opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.79. The company has a market cap of £127.35 million and a P/E ratio of 242.50. XLMedia has a one year low of GBX 19.10 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 70 ($0.91).

About XLMedia

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

