XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CFO Barry Wood Sells 5,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $421,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $82.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 2.46. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in XPEL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

