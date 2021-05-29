XPeng (XPEV) & Its Rivals Critical Review

XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) is one of 50 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare XPeng to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A XPeng Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for XPeng and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 11 0 2.85 XPeng Competitors 915 2282 2585 147 2.33

XPeng presently has a consensus target price of $52.12, indicating a potential upside of 62.22%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.61%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XPeng and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million -$418.70 million -19.83 XPeng Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 41.00

XPeng’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XPeng rivals beat XPeng on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

